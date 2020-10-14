Judith Ann Dettinger
Judith Ann Dettinger passed through the Gates of Heaven on October 5, 2020 after a courageous three year battle with vascular dementia.
Judy was treasured by all who were close to her. She was a loving daughter and sister, a fabulous wife and extraordinary mom and grandmother. She poured all of her energy into her love, support and guidance for the lives of her beloved family and friends, and for all of the lives she touched as a teacher.
Judy was born on January 1, 1946 in Plainfield, New Jersey to her parents, Joseph and Marie Barry (Baita). She lived and spent her elementary and high school years as a resident of Bound Brook, NJ. Judy graduated from Mount St. Mary Academy in 1963. She then enrolled in the College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati, OH where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1967. Later that year, on December 30, 1967, she married Jim Dettinger, the love of her life who she met on a blind date in the spring of her freshman year.
Judy continued her education with courses at St. Francis College, Seton Hall University and the University of Toledo, all leading to certification as a learning disabilities teacher. She taught at McKinnley, Burroughs, and St. Hyacinth schools in Toledo, St. Augustine School in Napoleon and the University of Toledo. Judy devoted countless hours as a volunteer with Read for Literacy at the Toledo/Lucas County Public Library and served for a number of years as director of the CCD education program at her parish, Maumee St. Joseph Church.
With all of her accomplishments as a teacher, Judy's primary profession was as a wife, mom, and homemaker. She gave unwavering support to her husband Jim as he pursued his professional career and ran the ship at home, marshalling the busy lives of four sons as they were involved in many activities and sports, from grade school through college. She was always there. Many road trips were taken for all the football, basketball, and baseball games. You could always count on her giving enthusiastic opinions about how any game was being officiated. In every part of the boy's lives she guided them on the need to be well prepared and always do the right thing while being polite, respectful, and well mannered. They were, along with Jim, the pride of her life.
Judy and Jim lived in the Toledo area their entire marriage, the last 42 years in Whitehouse. They moved to the Charlotte, NC area in April, 2020 so Jim could get additional family assistance to help him care for Judy. She spent the final four weeks of her life at the Hospice house in Monroe, NC. The hospice staff provided incredible care for Judy. The people who devote their professional lives to hospice care are truly angels from God.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, Jim (Laurine), Bob, Eric (Heidi), Mike (Jennifer); her adoring grandchildren, Hanna, Alivia, Jackson, Emily, Devon, Cameron, Tucker, and Cole. Judy is also survived by her Aunt Eileen Mahler, who she loved as her "big sis" for her entire life.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie; brother, Leo; sister, Linda; paternal and maternal grandparents; her beloved sister-in-law, Marjorie Hartkopf; Jim's parents; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 South Reynolds Rd, on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6:30. The funeral will begin at Coyle, 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, followed with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 103 W. Broadway, Maumee, OH at 10 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Ronald Olszewski. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Judy's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Judy's name to Hospice of Union County, 700 West Roosevelt Blvd. Monroe, NC 28110; or to the Dettinger Family Scholarship Fund at St. Francis de Sales High School Foundation, 2323 W. Bancroft St. Toledo, Ohio 43607. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com
