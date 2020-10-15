(News story) Judith Ann Dettinger, 74, a teacher and volunteer tutor whose organized approach to classroom and household helped keep an active family on course, died Oct. 5, at Hospice of Union County, Monroe, N.C.
She had vascular dementia the last three years, her husband, Jim Dettinger, said. The couple moved from their longtime Monclova Township home in April to North Carolina to be near oldest son, Jim, and additional support.
She brought fortitude and grace - and feistiness - to her condition, her husband said.
"Judy was very self directed and very much in charge of the way she lived," her husband said. "She was a perfect mother for four sons who were active and needed someone who was that capable."
Mrs. Dettinger was certified as a learning-disabilities teacher after courses at St. Francis College, Seton Hall University, and the University of Toledo. She had a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the College of Mount St. Joseph, Cincinnati.
She closed her career in 2000 at UT as a tutor of young adults with learning disabilities who were prospective university students.
"She had great patience," her husband said. "She kept things simple and was very patient about that."
That patience was evident when she tutored young adults through the Read For Literacy program of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
"One of her complementary attributes: the ability to let people do things over again," her husband said.
She began her teaching career at McKinley Elementary School in Toledo. After time away to care for her three oldest sons, she worked with students who had learning disabilities at Burroughs Elementary School.
She later taught at St. Augustine School in Napoleon and at St. Hyacinth in Toledo.
Through her own work and volunteer schedule, she supported her sons' sports pursuits and her husband's career on the UT faculty and as a lawyer. With her background in teaching, her husband said, "every day was like a lesson plan." Through their busyness, "family dinner was crucial to her," her husband said.
"Her smile was ever present, and she approached life like that. If something wasn't going right for one of the guys, she would counsel them, to remind them, the sun would come up in the morning. She encouraged me tremendously."
Especially when her boys were little, Mrs. Dettinger and her friend Joanna Burnor - whose children were about the same age - had coffee by phone most mornings.
"The thing I'm going to miss the most from my dear friend is her laugh and her caring," Mrs. Burnor said. "She was a great giggler. That expressed her zest for life."
She was born Jan. 1, 1946, in Plainfield N.J. to Marie and Joseph Barr and grew up in Bound Brook, N.J. She was a 1963 graduate of Mount St. Mary Academy.
Surviving are her husband, Jim, whom she married Dec. 30, 1967; sons Jim, Bob, Eric, and Mike, and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Coyle Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 6:30 p.m. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Church, Maumee.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Union County, Monroe, N.C., or the Dettinger Family Scholarship Fund at the St. Francis de Sales High School Foundation.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.