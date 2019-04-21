Judith Ann (Myers) Milano



1942-2019



It is with great sadness that the family of Judith Ann Milano announce her passing on April 19, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio at the age of 77. Judy was one of three children born to Elmer and Margarite Myers. A graduate of Libbey High School. Judy worked for Margaret O'Brien, owner of Margaret O'Brien's Modeling School, teaching social graces and personal development for several years. At that time, Judy met and later married her best friend and love of her life, Angelo Milano. The two were married for 39 years and traveled the world together until his passing February 23, 2013. She dedicated much of her life to caring for others; especially her husband, Angelo. Judy was an avid golfer and member of Sylvania Country Club. Writing the social column for Sylvania Country Club's newsletter was a talent she enjoyed sharing with others. She was also a member of the Women's 18 Holers and the Toledo Women's District Golf Association. For several years, family members would gather at her home on Sunday evenings. It was there that she would prepare delicious meals, creating lifelong memories for others. Judy will sorely be missed and is survived by her son, James Leu. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Gordon Myer, sister, Laverne Myer, Aunt Myrtle Ames, Aunt Nell Ames, and her husband, Angelo Milano. Visitation will be held at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Ave. on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, where a brief prayer service will be held at 6:00pm. A funeral mass, to celebrate Judy's life will be held 11:00am Wednesday at Historic Saint Patrick's Church, 130 Avondale Ave. in downtown Toledo, where friends are invited to visit after 10:30am. Interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In leu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To send Judy's family condolences, please visit



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019