Judith Ann (Gallagher) Milewski
1940 - 2020
Judith Ann (Gallagher) Milewski

Judith Ann (Gallagher) Milewski, 80, died from Cardiac Dysrhythmia on July 25, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia.

Judith is survived by her husband, Thomas Milewski of Richmond VA; her daughter, Adrienne Paalman - Enggist of IIpendam, Netherlands; brother, Ronald Eric Gallagher of Liberty, MO. She was predeceased in death by sister, Brenda Lee Gallagher; mother, Marian Norway and father, Chester Adrian Gallagher.

She is the granddaughter of Ethel (Blanche) and Darcy Gallagher and Elmer and Naomi Norway. Judith was born on April 2, 1940, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Judith was better known as Judy, graduated from Libbey High School in Toledo, Ohio, in June 1957. Judy spent many years working as a legal secretary in Richmond VA. After retirement she became an avid and skilled genealogist compiling the many family trees in which she posted on Ancestry.com.

No public services were performed before her cremated remains were laid to rest in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, Amelia, VA (near Richmond VA).


Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
