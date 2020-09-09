1/1
Judith Ann Murphy
1939 - 2020
Judith Ann Murphy, age 80, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lakes of Sylvania. She was born November 23, 1939, in Toledo to Frederick and Irene Glickert. Judy worked as a bookkeeper for Alan Buckenmeyer, CPA for many years. She was a member and past treasurer of the Ottawa River Yacht Club Ladies' Auxiliary, a member of the Red Hat Society and a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Lawrence Council Ladies' Auxiliary. Judy was active at the Friendship Park Senior Center. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church where she assisted with the youth group and parish festivals. Judy was a girl scout leader for her daughter's troop. An avid bowler, she also enjoyed reading, playing bunco, crafting with yarn and going on cruises with her family. Judy was a fan of Notre Dame football and of country music. She was always very proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Judy is survived by her children, Michelle (Steven) Grandowicz, Teresa (Steven) Trombley, and Mark (Lorraine) Murphy, Jr.; grandchildren, Sean (Katie) Grandowicz, Allison (Jacob) Tippie, Nicholas (Jessica) Trombley, and Anna (Jason) Sahloff; great-grandchildren, Johnathan Trombley, and Rosie and Olivia Grandowicz; and sister, Elizabeth (Robert) Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark Murphy, Sr.; and grandson, Brett Grandowicz.

Family and friends may visit Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 10 am-12pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH, with a prayer service beginning at 12 pm. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be given to Ohio Living Hospice or the American Heart Association. Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current social distancing and attendance guidelines, and require that masks be worn. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
SEP
10
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
