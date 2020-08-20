1/1
Judith Ann Sancrant
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Sancrant

February 22, 1941 - August 17, 2020

Judith Ann Sancrant, age 79, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home in West Branch, MI with her family by her side. She was born on February 22, 1941 in Toledo, OH to Elroy and Mary (McCombs) Sortor and baptized on July 26, 1970 at the First Baptist Church in Temperance, MI. She lived in West Branch since 1974, formerly of Toledo. Judy was a member of the Fresh Start Ministries in West Branch. She worked at West Branch Collision for 39 years and was there every day working in the office. Everyone she met became her friend. She was a huge supporter of the Ogemaw County 4-H program and the youth in the community. Judy enjoyed reading her Bible, reading novels, traveling and cherished her family trips to Las Vegas and going on cruises.

Judy is survived by her sons, Larry Sancrant III, Gary (Tonya) Sancrant, Greg (Jan) Sancrant Sr. all of West Branch; grandchildren, Amanda Sancrant of West Branch, Garett (Whitney) Sancrant of Cincinnati, OH, Amber (Jedi) Wood of West Branch, Tasha (Steven) Diehl of ND, Christopher (Rehenda) Sancrant/Anthony of Poplar Bluff, MO, Dannielle Sancrant of West Branch, Gregory (Danielle) Sancrant Jr. of West Branch, Shelby (Anthony) Peters of West Branch, Levi Sancrant of West Branch, Nicole Sancrant of Auburn, MI, Hannah Sancrant of West Branch; great grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, Troy, Braiden, Aiden, Adrianna, Audrenia, Cooper, Paisley, Selina, Zoe, Jaiden, Rowan, Kinsley; sister, Barbara (Jim) Hulisz of Montpelier, OH; brother-in-law, Norman Schmidt of West Branch; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; and sister, Mary L. Schmidt.

Visitation at Ogemaw Hills Free Methodist Church in West Branch will begin on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Pastor David Kurtz and Pastor Tim Poldrugo will officiate.

Visitation will be held with precautions, due to the current pandemic, all are welcome.

Memorial Contributions for Judy can be made to Fresh Start Ministries in West Branch.

Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. www.steuernolmclaren.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Ogemaw Hills Free Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ogemaw Hills Free Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ogemaw Hills Free Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 E. Houghton Avenue
West Branch, MI 48661
(989) 345-0112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
One memory I have of you Aunt Judy is staying a week with you at your home in Damon. It was the week of the opening of West Branch collision. We rode with Grandpa Sortor from Temperance to West Branch. He had a truck so we all sat in the front, me between you and Grandpa. He only almost caused one crash. I can hear you saying "Lord have mercy". I got to stay and hang out with you without my sisters, I was so special!! I got to "help" you open the garage, take care of injured Gary, and fixed dinner with you. I was around 10 years old.
I am so lucky that when I grew up you and you came "down state" you would stay in my home. I will miss you more than words can say. Love you Aunt Judy.
Renee Garza
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved