One memory I have of you Aunt Judy is staying a week with you at your home in Damon. It was the week of the opening of West Branch collision. We rode with Grandpa Sortor from Temperance to West Branch. He had a truck so we all sat in the front, me between you and Grandpa. He only almost caused one crash. I can hear you saying "Lord have mercy". I got to stay and hang out with you without my sisters, I was so special!! I got to "help" you open the garage, take care of injured Gary, and fixed dinner with you. I was around 10 years old.

I am so lucky that when I grew up you and you came "down state" you would stay in my home. I will miss you more than words can say. Love you Aunt Judy.



Renee Garza

Family