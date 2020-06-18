Judith Ann "Judy" Shinaberry
1938 - 2020
Judith Ann "Judy" Shinaberry, age 82, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 12, 1938, in Toledo, OH, to Walter and Mabel (Mallo) Renz. Judy was a 1956 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was employed as a legal secretary for 50 years, lastly for Mark Robinson Attorney At Law, retiring in 2008. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Clement Catholic Church. Judy was a great mom and truly the matriarch of her family, proudly serving as hostess for every holiday gathering over the years. She also loved football and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford Shinaberry; son-in-law, Chris Smith; and sisters, Betty Lavoy, Jeanne Mauter, and Katy Filipczak. She is survived by her daughters, Janet (Scott) Fennell, Kristine Smith, and Lori Kent (Tim Norviel); 8 grandchildren, Ashley (John Bussdieker) Sominski, Danielle Hallihan, Kelly (Kenzie Merrill) Kent Jr., Nicole (Eddie) Jensen, Kasey Sominski, Kyle Kent, Scott Fennell Jr., and Emily Sominski; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19, from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Saturday at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
JUN
19
Rosary
07:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:15 AM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
