Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Judith Ann "Judy" Sterman


1940 - 2019
Judith Ann "Judy" Sterman Obituary
Judith Ann "Judy" Sterman

Judith Ann "Judy" Sterman, age 79, of Maumee, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Otterbein of Monclova surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 30, 1940 to Harold and Janet (Chisholm) Gronau in East Toledo. Judy attended the Toledo Academy of Beauty Culture with her mother and was a salon owner and hairdresser in downtown Toledo in the Spitzer Arcade Building. After raising her beloved daughters she worked for Beautician Products and Unique Salon Services as a Beauty Consultant and educator until retiring. After retirement she wanted to remain active so she worked for Elite Marketing managing the Maumee Meijer Store food sampling stations. Judy loved working and was a ray of sunshine making everyone around her smile. She loved nothing more than being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Judy's smile and spirit will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, James Sterman; daughters, Julie (Alex) Rodriguez and Amy (Brad) Ramlow; grandchildren, Allison and Stevie Bobash, and Bailey, Anna and Brady Ramlow; brother, Gary (Joyce) Gronau; and many other dear family members.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1 – 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all of their love, care and support given to Judy and her family throughout this difficult time. They would also like to thank Tish, Charity, Destiny, Deanna, Nadia, Cindy, Colleen, Kaylin, Yvette, Siera, Gracie, Tracy, Shaye, Charvette and Ellen from Otterbein of Monclova for all of their loving care given to Judy as well.

To leave a special message for Judy's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on June 29, 2019
