Judith Barbara Gladieux
Judith Barbara Gladieux, 82, of Curtice, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born August 14, 1937 in Toledo to Oscar Clarence and Sophia Barbara (Swaciak) Wallace. Judith graduated from the Notre Dame Academy class of 1955, and then from the St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1958. She was a nurse at Riverside Hospital for 30 years prior to her retirement.
Judith is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard E. Gladieux; children, Julie (Robert) Stausmire, James (Rhonda) Gladieux, Bryan (Deborah) Gladieux, Robert (Nicole) Gladieux; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Michaelene Barrett of Toledo. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James M. Wallace; and sister, Deborah C. Wallace.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider Cherry Street Mission Ministries or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
The family wishes to send a thank you to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg for their loving support and continued care, with a special thank you for Elizabeth Ackerman, Judith's nurse.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019