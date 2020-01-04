|
Judith E. Erd
October 15, 1939 - January 2, 2020
Judith E. Erd was born October 15, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA to Marie Joel and Isadore Weinstein. Judy had one sister, Anita Potashman, who preceded her in death.
Judy met the love of her life, Howard Erd in Pittsburgh, PA. They married and moved to Toledo as he completed law school and became a lawyer. Unfortunately, Howard died in 1976 at a much too young age of 39 from leukemia. Judy dedicated her life to raising her boys, and they and their families were the source of her drive and joy. Judy's infectious personality led to her maintaining extremely strong friendships with so many it's impossible to name them all. She was thankful to be part of the Toledo community that was so supportive.
Howard and Judy have two wonderful sons, Ronald and Steven. Ron married Bobbi and they have two sons, Matthew and Benjamin. Steven has two children, Maya and Joshua. Judy lived every day for her sons and their families, with a special love and bond with each of her grandchildren. She had a truly unique bond with her daughter-in-law Bobbi, who she considered her own daughter. She never ever missed one of Ron's or Steve's sporting events and she made every attempt to be a meaningful part of her grandchildren's lives; although in different cities, and despite her physical challenges.
For those who didn't know Judy, she suffered a horrific car accident late in 1983. Not given much, if any, chance to live, the St. Vincent's Medical Center trauma team worked throughout the night to keep her alive. Not only did she live, Judy lived every day of the last thirty-six years with a zest for life that was one-of-a-kind. Although the accident left her body damaged and she faced dozens of surgeries since, Judy maintained an award-winning real estate career while raising her kids and without ever complaining to anyone about her condition. She faced every challenge with fearless determination. She was a shining example of courage, caring, love, optimism and joy of life.
She always looked for the good in people and thus developed friendships with everyone she met. Besides her family and friends, which mattered most to her, Judy loved to play Mah Jongg and bridge. She was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel and took part in every life event with her extended family. Judy will always be known for twenty-plus pounds of butter which could always be found in her freezer. Why? Because she was the best baker in town and always had an endless array of dessert goodies in her freezer for the next event or visitor. You never left her house without batch of home-baked treats including cookies, brownies and her famous chocolate chip cake.
Throughout her 36 years of medical challenges, throngs of friends visited, provided emotional support and lifted her spirits. She lifted their spirits as well, with her warm personality. As a social person, Judy thrived on these many close and caring relationships. The family would like to especially thank all the caregivers Judy had during her times of need. They gave the family peace of mind that was Judy being well cared for. Because of Judy's kindness and warmth, many of these caregivers became close friends.
Judy will be terribly missed by all. Against many odds she lived a full life. She leaves a loving legacy of family who will perpetuate her spirit. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Temple B'nai Israel and internment will take place immediately following at Beth Shalom Cemetery in Oregon, Ohio. A luncheon will follow at Congregation B'nai Israel and the family will be sitting shiva Sunday through Tuesday at Judy's home. Contributions in loving memory of Judy would be welcome at Congregation B'nai Israel, or Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 4, 2020