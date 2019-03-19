Services Service 1:30 PM Brookside Gardens Silver Spring , MD View Map Resources More Obituaries for Judith Reed Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Elaine Reed

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Judith Elaine Reed



Judith Elaine (Kern) Reed, age 75, passed away peacefully March 12, 2019 at her home in Silver Spring, MD. Judith was born February 19, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to Anna Jean (Kurth, 1924-1996) and Rodney Lee Kern (1921 – 1995). The eldest of six children, Judy graduated from Swanton High School in 1962, earned her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University in 1965, and began working as a teacher for Swanton Local Schools that same year. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Society for women educators and earned a Master of Education from the University of Toledo in 1977.



Fondly known by her students as "Mrs. Huffman", Judy was a talented educator and became a stalwart leader for the teachers and the school system. She began as a student teacher at Township Elementary, and over the course of her career primarily taught English and literature to generations of Swanton's students, including her siblings and both daughters, as they attended junior high school in the historic Cherry Street building. She later taught fourth grade at Crestwood Elementary. She was extremely dedicated to her students and her fellow teachers. Judy was very involved in the Swanton Education Association (SEA) and served as president for several years. She was the chief negotiator for the teacher's union, and was known for her steadfastness, negotiation acumen, and fierce advocacy for fair pay and benefits. She was considered by her peers to be an expert in Ohio school law, and she used her encyclopedic knowledge to advance the rights of her fellow teachers. She was also recognized for her work in helping the school secretaries form their labor union. She retired from Swanton Schools in 1997.



In 1965 Judy married Jan Ross Huffman (d. 3/6/2019) and their union produced two daughters. They divorced in 1993. In 1998 Judy married fellow educator and the love of her life, James David Reed, PhD (1941-2015). They retired to Traverse City, Michigan in 2006, where they continued teaching in part time roles for the local college and secondary schools as neither was able to fully abandon their life's calling. Judy was a proud grandmother and relished in having her grandchildren visit for summers spent at their home on Silver Lake, where they would fish, boat, and have night-time bon fires. She was an avid gardener and was particularly proud of her outdoor gardens. Following David's passing in 2015, she spent time between her two daughters in Silver Spring, Maryland and Plattsburgh, New York.



Judith is preceded in death by her parents, husband David, and sister Gloria Munro. She is survived by her uncles Howard (Dorothy) Kurth and Kip (Cecilia) Kern; and aunt Joanne Henricks; daughters Jamie Sue Padmore (Eric) and Janelle Huffman Henry (Gary); stepchildren Michael Reed (Michelle) and Allison Rolsten (Mark); beloved grandchildren Madelynne and Mason Reed, Robert Padmore, Samuel and Benjamin Rolsten, and Oliver Henry; brothers William, Terry, Jerry and Jim Kern and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 1:30 pm at Brookside Gardens in Silver Spring, MD. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made in memory of Judith Elaine Reed to the MedStar Georgetown Medical Center Division of Infectious Disease. Donations can be made online at http://www.giving.MedStarHealth.org/infectiousdisease or mailed to Georgetown Philanthropy at 3800 Reservoir Road, NW, Washington, DC 20007.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries