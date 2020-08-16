1/1
Judith Horvath
1938 - 2020
Judith Horvath

Judith Marguerite Horvath, age 81, formerly from Oregon, Ohio and most recently of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Fremont, Ohio, to Richard and Janet (Halbeisen) Halm on August 4, 1938. She attended and graduated from Central Catholic High School, Toledo, Ohio in 1956. While caring for her 5 children, she spent most of her adult life as a homemaker. She enjoyed making homemade dishes for her family and spending time with them during the holidays. She enjoyed scrapbooking, decorating, gardening and taking care of her yard, but especially enjoyed taking care of her many animals. She was a volunteer at Maumee Valley Save-A-Pet and at Humane Ohio, where she ensured that many stray cats were spayed and neutered. She also was a volunteer at St. Charles Hospital.

She is survived by her children, Jacqulyn Lea, Jeffrey (Cindy) Horvath, James (Debra) Horvath, Jerry (Debbie) Horvath, Joseph (Kim) Horvath; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Pamela Lister and Mary Lynn (Patrick) Hart; and sister-in-law, Margaret Halm. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Thomas Halm and her brother-in-law, Deacon Dale Lister.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM where services will be held at 12:00 PM, with Fr. Al Ceranowski officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The ceremony shall be live streamed on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Humane Ohio, Toledo, Maumee Valley Save-A-Pet, Toledo, or the Humane Society of Sandusky, Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
AUG
22
Service
12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
AUG
22
Interment
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
