1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Judith Huffman Reed, who taught for more than 30 years in the Swanton schools, where she had been a student, and became president and chief negotiator of the teachers' union, died March 12 at home in Silver Spring, Md. She was 75.



She had chronic health concerns, but her death was unexpected, said her daughter Jamie Sue Padmore, with whom she lived. Mrs. Reed and her second husband, J. David Reed, lived in Traverse City, Mich., for nearly a decade, until his death in 2015.



For most of her career, Mrs. Reed, who then was Mrs. Huffman, taught English and literature at Swanton Junior High School. Family - her daughters, her siblings - and the children of neighbors and friends came under her tutelage. When daughter Jamie was a student in her mother's seventh-grade English literature class, her classmates were the children of her mother's friends.



"She knew almost every student in my classroom on a personal level, because we all grew up together," said daughter Jamie, who called her teacher, "Mom." So did several students in the class, as a joke.



"She took it in stride," her daughter said. "She was very good. She was a serious teacher and had high expectations. You needed to be in class on time and be prepared, no matter who you were. But she was able to take a joke or make a joke."



Mrs. Reed was a student teacher at the former Township Elementary in the Swanton system and closed her career as a fourth-grade teacher at Crestwood Elementary School. She retired in 1997.



She was a former president of the Swanton Education Association, which represents the district's teachers. As chief negotiator, she had a leading role when teachers and district representatives hammered out collective bargaining agreements.



Her first husband had been a United Auto Workers steward at Jeep.



"I remember she and my father talking about what was happening with the teachers' negotiations or a frustration at not being able to make progress on an issue," her daughter said. "I remember she took that role as seriously as her role as teacher. It was a professional obligation, that you have to stand up for the rights of the people you work with."



Members knew Mrs. Reed to be well-versed in the contract's particulars and in state law concerning teachers and their rights. In an email to Mrs. Reed's daughter Jamie, one colleague, also a union activist, wrote, "She was at her fiercest, when it came to negotiating salaries for teachers. She was right. If all teachers worked as hard as she did, we earned the salary that she felt we deserved."



In retirement, she substitute taught in Swanton and, later, in Traverse City.



She was born Feb. 19, 1944, to Anna Jean and Rodney Lee Kern and was a 1962 graduate of Swanton High School. By working full time at a local restaurant, she was able to attend Bowling Green State University full time. She received a bachelor's degree in 1965. She received a master of education degree in 1977 from the University of Toledo.



Her marriage to the late Jan Ross Huffman ended in divorce. She married J. David Reed June 28, 1998. He died Feb. 17, 2015.



Surviving are her daughters, Jamie Sue Padmore and Janelle Huffman Henry; stepson, Michael Reed; stepdaughter, Allison Rolsten; brothers, William, Terry, Jerry, and Jim Kern; and six grandchildren.



Services will be at 1:30 p.m. April 13 at Brookside Gardens, Silver Spring, Md.



The family suggests tributes to the MedStar Georgetown Medical Center Division of Infectious Disease online at giving.MedStarHealth.org/infectiousdisease or through the office of philanthropy at Med- Star Georgetown University Hospital in Washington.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019