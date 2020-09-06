Judith K. PuhlJudith Puhl, 59, passed away in her home on September 1, 2020. She was born November 21, 1960 in Toledo as the daughter of James and Sandra Day. While Judy will be remembered as a phenomenal trivia player, a sports fan to the core, and a friend with whom you could always share a good laugh, she will most be remembered for her heart. Judy achieved her life's goal when she became a mother in 1982. She ultimately had five children and she made sure every person that crossed her path knew that. All five children rank their favorite day of the year as their birthday because, without fail, Judy would call and sing Happy Birthday. It did not matter where they were or what they were doing, Judy sang and they laughed together. Judy thought she was born to be a mother, but in 2003 she realized she was born to be a grandmother. She was the best Grammy to seven grandchildren. Her exceptional talent for cooking was her favorite way to shower her family with love. Judy accepted and loved all people as they were. Everyone was her friend and she would give anyone the shirt off her back five minutes after meeting. Her big heart extended to a big love of animals, especially dogs. Judy often spoke fondly of her beloved Bella and Casey years after their passing. The loss of Judy's kind and loving spirit will leave a void in the hearts of many for years to come.She is survived by her children, Jacob (Rachel) Puhl, Daniel (Lisa) Puhl, Justin (Holly) Neyrinck, Coti (Cody) Klima, Shelby (Stephanie) Neyrinck,; grandchildren, Bradley, Sophia, Colton, Logan, Grayson and a baby girl on the way; siblings, James (Jerri Ann) Day, Connie Garn, Doris (David) Hulon. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Caren Day.Friends may visit the family on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd) where a service will be held 7:00 p.m. Due to state mandates masks will be required.www.walkerfuneralhomes