Judith Kay Stoffer
1955 - 2020
Judith Kay Stoffer

Judith Kay Stoffer, 64, passed away on September 12, 2020 in Toledo at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Toledo on October 5, 1955 to Virginia and John Seibert.

Judy was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and worked at The Toledo Hospital as a lab assistant for 40 years.She enjoyed bowling, scuba diving traveling, gardening and being outdoors. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Scott; children, Scott (Jessica) Stoffer II, Christopher Stoffer, Danielle (Jeff) Hall; sisters, Janis (Melvin) Stafford, Joyce Fisher; brother, John (Kim) Seibert; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
