Judith "Judy" (Stine) Kutzke
Judith Diane (Stine) Kutzke, 73, of Erie, passed away November 13, 2020 at her home. Judy was born February 17, 1947, in Wauseon to Marilyn (Guilford) Stine.
In her free time she enjoyed traveling, reading, and sewing. Judy loved going to the Hollywood Casino and Greek Town.
She is survived by her children, Alisa (John) Ritzenthaler, Andrea Villarreal, Fred (Emily) Kutzke, Jr.; grandchildren, Johnny, Jake, Carissa, Emily (Keith), Robbie, and Jack; great-granddaughter, Amani; sister, Sherilyn Wilson; brother, Mike Stine; best friend, Lynn Reyes; and former husband, Fred Kutzke Sr.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Heddy, Terry, and Kathie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the charity of the donor's choice
in Judy's memory.
