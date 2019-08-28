|
Judith L. (Walters) Bechill
Judith Leigh Bechill, 60, of Walbridge, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Judy was born on April 4, 1959 to David and Nancy Walters in Columbus, IN. Throughout her life she lived in California, Indiana and Ohio where she met and married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Bechill on October 6, 1986. She worked at the Holiday Inn, French Quarter, and, in warehousing, shipping and receiving. Judy loved gardening, and playing cards, traveling with Bob to Southern Ohio and Northern Michigan, but most of all she loved spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Robert Bechill; sons, Robert Barrett and Joseph "Joey" Bechill; mother, Nancy Batterson-Walters; grandchildren, Jordan Barrett and Trinity Bechill; siblings, Dan (Cynthia) Walters; Becky (Jon) Byrd, Debbie Dinkins; and Mike (James) Walters.
She was preceded in death by her father, David L. Walters.
Friends will be received at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH (419-666-3121) on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences to her family may be made at:
www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019