Judith L. Katafiasz



Judith L. Katafiasz, 60, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 25, 1958 in Toledo to Bob and Bev (Grimes) Settles. Judy graduated from Maumee High School in 1976. She met the love of her life, David at the Toledo Zoo, and they were married October 6, 1979.



Judy worked at the Toledo Zoo, then for Toledo Trust Company, and on to the Medical College of Ohio in the rehabilitation department. In 2004, she and Dave opened The Briarfield Café. They successfully ran the restaurant together for 15 years, Judy serving as the accountant and "the BOSS."



Judy's passion was taking care of her family. Her time was spent with her daughters and husband, her parents, and her customers. Judy adored her grandchildren and her second family at The Briarfield Cafe. Judy's priority was always to take care of others, especially her family.



Judy is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Jennifer Katafiasz (fiancé Tony Ripberger) of Cincinnati, Jodi Turpening (John); her parents, Bob and Bev Settles; her grandchildren, Aidan, Gabriel, Asher, and Finley Sargent, Maximilian and Vincent Turpening. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Cegilo (Rick); and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Sunday, March 31 from 2-8 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, with an hour of visitation beginning at 10. The funeral luncheon will be held immediately following the Mass in the church gymnasium. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be given to Judy's family to help offset her medical costs. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 29, 2019