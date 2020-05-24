Judith Lynn Wysocki



Judith Lynn Wysocki passed peacefully on May 6, 2020, holding hands with her husband of 63 years, Ron Wysocki, and her children, Dawn, Dane and Karin Wysocki. Judy was born in Detroit Michigan on February 24, 1937, daughter of Pauline Adair and sister to Jack (deceased), Diane (Montalbano) and Miriam (Schiffmacher.).



She grew up in Fayette, Ohio, and became a cheerleader and drum major. Judy worked for the State of Ohio Common Pleas Court and Housing Commission, but especially enjoyed teaching charm school, modeling and shooting commercials for grocery stores. She appeared on the cover of the Toledo Blade Peach Section and as a guest on Bowling for Dollars. She and Ron won many dance contests in the greater Toledo area for over 3 decades. Judy was an accomplished bridge player her entire life. She was able to cartwheel off diving boards, snow and water ski, and ride roller coasters until her late 70's.



She believed in family first, last and always, and beside her husband, sisters and children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Britni Gass (Alex), Zach Manger (Heidi), Cameron, Ryan and Kristen Wysocki; and her great grandchildren to date, Hudson, Hunter and Gibson Gass and Willow Manger.



As a tribute to Judy, a bagpipe procession was held in Grand Rapids, Michigan, her home for the past 20 years, with over 300 friends and family watching virtually and from front porches, because there is always a creative way to celebrate life. Judy taught us how. A life celebration will be held this summer when we can all be together again. Instead of a memorial, please find a time this month to help a friend or stranger and pay their food or utility bill, or simply a gift of kindness, as Judy consistently did for over 60 years. That would make her smile.





