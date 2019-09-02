|
Judith "Judy" M. Dewey
Judith "Judy" M. Dewey, 79, of Toledo, Ohio, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Born August 22, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Henry and Bernice (Forgette) Schiffer. A 1958 graduate of Whitmer High School, she married David A. Dewey on November 5, 1960 and he preceded her in death on September 25, 2007. Judy was employed as an inspector for the Ohio Department of Transportation. She enjoyed making baby quilts that were treasured by many families.
Judy is survived by her loving children, Karen (Steven) Knowles, Brenda (Mike) Perkins, Robin Gilbert and Richard Dewey; sisters, Jacqueline (James) Bennett and Mary (Gary) Ricard; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Torok and brother, Albert Schiffer.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Hopewell Wesleyan Church.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019