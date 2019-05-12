Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Roose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith M. Roose


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith M. Roose Obituary
Judith M. Roose

Judith M.(Kopitke) Roose, age 76 of Toledo, passed away on May 7, 2019. She was born July 23, 1942 to Orville and Hazel Kopitke. She graduated from Libbey High School in 1960. Her work career spanned 48 years as a Legal Secretary beginning with 31 years at Fuller and Henry and 17 years at Frederickson, Heintschel & King Co., LPA.

She enjoyed the outdoors and all of nature, spending many years walking with friends along the Maumee River. She also enjoyed piano, horseback riding, tennis and more recently, line dancing and Tai Chi, as well as being an avid reader.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and son, Matt C. Roose. She is survived by her brother, William C. (Mary) Kopitke and 2 beloved nieces and 2 beloved nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Please view Judy's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now