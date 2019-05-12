Judith M. Roose



Judith M.(Kopitke) Roose, age 76 of Toledo, passed away on May 7, 2019. She was born July 23, 1942 to Orville and Hazel Kopitke. She graduated from Libbey High School in 1960. Her work career spanned 48 years as a Legal Secretary beginning with 31 years at Fuller and Henry and 17 years at Frederickson, Heintschel & King Co., LPA.



She enjoyed the outdoors and all of nature, spending many years walking with friends along the Maumee River. She also enjoyed piano, horseback riding, tennis and more recently, line dancing and Tai Chi, as well as being an avid reader.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents and son, Matt C. Roose. She is survived by her brother, William C. (Mary) Kopitke and 2 beloved nieces and 2 beloved nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. where the family will begin receiving guests at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private.



Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Please view Judy's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019