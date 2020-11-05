Judith Marie (Judy) Dauer



Judith Marie (Judy) Dauer passed in Grand Junction, CO. on October 22, 2020. She was born to Edgar and Virginia (Jantz) on December 1, 1947 in Toledo, OH. She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church, especially enjoying being in the Bell Choir. Judy's joys began with family and included her church, bike riding, travel all over the U.S. and the world. She also had fun watching Drum Corp., roller coasters, visiting zoos, and music. She moved to Fruita, CO in 2003 with her Mom and brother, Tim.



She was preceded in death by father, Edgar L. Dauer; mother, Virginia (Ginnie) Dauer and brothers, David and Timothy. Judy's sister, Rebecca "Becky" and family and cousin, Donna Magrum remain to mourn her passing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store