1/1
Judith Marie "Judy" Dauer
1947-12-01 - 2020-10-22
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Marie (Judy) Dauer

Judith Marie (Judy) Dauer passed in Grand Junction, CO. on October 22, 2020. She was born to Edgar and Virginia (Jantz) on December 1, 1947 in Toledo, OH. She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church, especially enjoying being in the Bell Choir. Judy's joys began with family and included her church, bike riding, travel all over the U.S. and the world. She also had fun watching Drum Corp., roller coasters, visiting zoos, and music. She moved to Fruita, CO in 2003 with her Mom and brother, Tim.

She was preceded in death by father, Edgar L. Dauer; mother, Virginia (Ginnie) Dauer and brothers, David and Timothy. Judy's sister, Rebecca "Becky" and family and cousin, Donna Magrum remain to mourn her passing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved