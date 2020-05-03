Judith Mellott Hainen
02/23/1944 - 04/28/2020
Judith Mellott Hainen, 76, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Judy was born in Toledo, OH, February 23, 1944 and grew up in Bowling Green, OH, where she met and married Fred G. Hainen in 1965. Both Fred and Judy were public school music teachers. They made their home in Toledo, Ohio, where Fred was a member of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. Judy worked for the Monroe Public Schools for 35 years, retiring in 2006, when she moved full-time to The Villages.
Judy was a member of Open Bible Lutheran Church. She was the organist at The Church on the Square Sunday Celebration Service for six years. She also sang in that choir and the Villages Community Philharmonic Chorale. In recent years, Judy has been Music Director at Open Bible Lutheran Church and has sung in the Ocala Community Chorus.
In the NW Ohio SE Michigan area, Judith was organist at Trinity EUB Church, Bowling Green, First Alliance Church, Toledo, and St. Paul United Methodist Church, Monroe, MI. She sang in Toledo Symphony Chorale and Toledo Community Chorus for many years.
Judy was a lifetime member of Sigma Alpha Iota (Music Honorary), NEA and MEA, MENC, and American Guild of Organists.
Judy enjoyed watching collegiate basketball and football games, was an avid reader, and loved leading her Ladies Bibles Study once per week.
She is survived by Fred, husband of 55 years; daughter, Elizabeth Hainen DePeters (David) of Philadelphia and Breckenridge, daughter, Melanie Hainen Burghgraef (Gary) of Rockford, MI; as well as two grandchildren, Chase and Morgan Burghgraef.
Funeral service at Open Bible Lutheran Church, The Villages, will be private. Burial will be in Ottawa Hills Cemetery, Toledo, OH. Gifts may be made to Open Bible Lutheran Church General Fund. Online condolences can be shared at hiers-baxley.com.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.