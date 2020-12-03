So sadden to hear of the passing of classmates, Judy and Tom, but know they are together in heaven now. Judy was close friend at Glenwood School our eighth grade year, and was the May Queen in 1954 while the rest of us gals did the May Pole Dance. Tom was from Lime City School and was a good softball player against us Glenwood School kids.. Fond memories.

Martha (Brossia) Bielski

Classmate