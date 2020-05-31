Judith R. Comers
1944 - 2020
Judith R. Comers

Judith Comers, 76, of Toledo, went home to be in heaven with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at The Lakes of Monclova - Legacy Center. She was born in Toledo to Ernest and Hermione Romaker on April 25, 1944.

After she graduated from Sylvania High School, she trained to be an X-ray technician at St. Vincent Hospital. She worked in this field until having children. In future years she graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo while teaching at Owens Community College in their x-ray program. She earned her master's degree from Spring Arbor University and taught at Emmanuel Christian School. Having a fulfilling career at Emmanuel, she taught 6th grade and then moved to teaching middle school science for more than 10 years before retiring.

Judi was a member at Emmanuel Baptist Church since her late teens. She was involved in teaching Sunday School, choir, musicale, costume and set design for musicale, junior high youth leader, and a mentor for Mom's Matter.

On March 26, 1966, Judi married her one and only love, Russell Comers at Emmanuel Baptist Church. They enjoyed many trips to The Great Smoky Mountains as well as attending the Fulton County Fair with her family. Judi was an excellent seamstress, including making her oldest daughter's wedding dress.

Judi is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Russell; daughter, Jill (Rob) Tyndale; grandchildren, Jacob, Molly, and Natalie Tyndale; daughter, Heidi (Tim) Overdorf; granddaughter, Jessica Overdorf; many extended family members; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Susan Romaker Waterman.

Visitation took place on May 30, 2020, with services following at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Burial was held at Toledo Memorial Park. Online condolences to the family may be made at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
Emmanuel Baptist Church
MAY
30
Service
Emmanuel Baptist Church
