(News story) BOWLING GREEN - Judith S. Knox, a retired psychiatric social worker who helped start a pioneering sex-abuse prevention program for elementary-school children, teachers, and parents, died Sept. 13 in her Bowling Green home. She was 79.



She died of cancer, said her husband of 54 years, Thomas Knox.



Mrs. Knox retired in 2007 after 25 years as the founding director of the Bowling Green branch of the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center, a Toledo nonprofit organization.



In the early 1980s, she was instrumental in developing and launching the Sexual Abuse Prevention Project at the Bowling Green schools, according to her husband.



That "included going to schools to educate teachers, administrators, and parents on the subject and eventually convince them [to cooperate]," Mr. Knox said. "She was gentle but quite strong. She was also empathetic, analytical, and well-spoken. And she simply responded well to any individual or any group to whom she was speaking."



Mrs. Knox had also helped promote the work of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board, spoke to Bowling Green State University students about abuse and neglect recognition, and helped start groups that deal with suicide prevention.



She also served for many years on the board of the Wood County League of Women Voters, where she was a past chair of the Voter Service Committee and past co-chair of the Mental Health Committee.



For at least 10 years, Mrs. Knox also coordinated a 5-kilometer run to benefit area child-abuse prevention programs.



She was a recipient of the Ohio Educational Service Center Association's Outstanding Leadership Award.



Before working and volunteering in Wood County, Mrs. Knox was at different times a psychiatric social worker at Brooklyn College in New York, an outpatient psychiatric clinic of Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Conn., a mental health clinic in Dayton, and a psychiatric clinic in Montgomery, Ala.



Born Feb. 13, 1941 in Stockton, Calif., to Ruth and Julius Schreiber, Mrs. Knox graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington in 1959. She then obtained a bachelor's degree in sociology from Bucknell University and a master's degree in social work from Columbia University in 1963 and 1965, respectively.



In 1966, she married Thomas Knox. They raised two children together.



In her free time, Mrs. Knox enjoyed traveling, gardening, and kayaking. She also enjoyed photography, reading, listening to classical music, and watching movies. She was also an animal lover, her husband said.



Along with her husband, surviving are her son, David Knox; daughter, Carolyn Knox; twin brother, Steven Schreiber; and three grandchildren.



Services were private. Arrangements were by Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green.

Published in The Blade on Sep. 24, 2020.