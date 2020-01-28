|
(News story) Judith "Judy" Saffran, a retired assistant professor of pathology, associate director of toxicology, and director of the drug-testing laboratory at what was then the Medical College of Ohio, died Jan. 14, at the New Glen Oaks Nursing Home in Queens, N.Y. She was 96.
She had several health conditions common for her age and died after a brief illness, her son, David Saffran, said.
Mrs. Saffran, whose maiden name was Cohen, retired in 1997 after 18 years at what is now the University of Toledo Medical Center.
Before that, she worked at different times at what is now ProMedica Toledo Hospital and taught the advanced biochemistry laboratory class at Montreal's McGill University for several years.
"She was a great mentor," said Bonnie Loeser, who worked alongside Mrs. Saffran at MCO at different times as her research assistant and a medical technologist. "She was a brilliant, smart woman. She was also gracious, kind, and socially conscious."
Mrs. Saffran also volunteered in the 1990s as treasurer for the Toledo chapter of ORT, an international science and technology educational charity, which bills itself as a "global educational network driven by Jewish values."
"She was a pioneer in women's higher education and in women's work as scientists," Mr. Saffran said. "[And] she was very caring and giving. She was also humble. She never thought she was special and she never bragged about her education and her status as a scientist."
Mr. Saffran remembered that he and his siblings used to tease her about having a doctorate, noting that it was a degree so few women in her generation had, to which she invariably responded: "Oh, no. All my friends have a PhD."
Mrs. Saffran was born Nov. 5, 1923, in Montreal to Pessie and Philip Cohen, and was raised in its suburb of Outremont.
She was proud of her Jewish roots, her son said. Her mother was part of a Jewish family that about 1903 immigrated to Canada from Belarus, then part of the Russian Empire.
In 1940, she graduated from Strathcona Academy, Montreal, and went to McGill University to study chemistry.
Mrs. Saffran graduated McGill in 1944 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry, and then continued her studies there until 1948, when she obtained her doctorate in biochemistry, credited with synthesis of the first labeled steroid, her son said.
She then was a post-graduate researcher at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital.
In 1947, she married Murray Saffran, a fellow doctoral student at McGill, who later became founder of the department of biochemistry at the former MCO and a pioneer in the research of stress hormones. He died in 2004.
They emigrated to the United States and settled in Toledo in 1969, when Mr. Saffran became chair of the biochemistry department at MCO. Mrs. Saffran went to work as a researcher at Toledo Hospital before moving on to MCO in 1979.
At MCO, she joined a team of scientists who researched the binding of hormones to cell protein, ultimately contributing to better understanding cancer and its treatment, her son said.
After her husband's death, Mrs. Saffran continued to live in Toledo until 2014, when she moved to New York City to be closer to her daughter, Wilma Saffran, who followed in her footsteps to become professor of biochemistry at Queens College.
In her free time, Mrs. Saffran enjoyed attending Toledo Symphony Orchestra concerts and listening to the Metropolitan Opera's radio broadcasts. She liked to spend vacations with family and friends at a lakeside cabin in the Laurentian Mountains in the province of Quebec.
Mrs. Saffran is survived by her daughter, Wilma Saffran; sons, David, Arthur, and Richard Saffran; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements for a memorial service at Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec, are pending in summer.
The family suggests tributes to ORT.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 28, 2020