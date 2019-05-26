Judith "Judy" Wagoner



Judith L. Wagoner, 74, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 5, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to Donald and Lucille Nissen. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Clay High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed.



Judy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Howard Wagoner; children, Kenneth (Carrie) Wagoner, William Wagoner and Jennifer (Mark) Payeff; grandchildren, William Jr. (Jenn), Mychael (Katie), Nick (Lauren), Sierra, Meghan and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Pheobe, Bo and Peanut who is on his way. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Nissen. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Nissen.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice or Jerusalem Township Fire Department.



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019