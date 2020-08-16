Judy A. Helsel



Judy A. Helsel, age 72, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, Ohio. Judy was born November 6, 1947, in Pond Creek Oklahoma, to Lawerance and Mary West. Judy then moved to Welling, Kansas, where she worked as a candy striper then went into nursing. She also spent many years working as a dental assistant. During her first marriage to Henry Miles she spent many years overseas while continuing her career. After returning to the states Judy divorced and re-married her husband of 38 years Dennis Helsel. During that time, she worked as a home aid raising her step son, Brian, who suffered from Muscular Dystrophy.



Judy loved music and keeping in touch with friends and family, especially on social media. Surviving is her loving husband, Dennis; daughter, Cara; sister, Jamar Forrest; brother-in-law, David Forrest; brother, Bruce West; sister-in-law, Deidra West; brother-in-law, Donald Helsel; sister-in-law, Lynn Helsel; brother-in-law, Daniel Helsel; nieces and nephews, Jessica and Dustin Helsel, Lias Plag, Tamara Forrest, Crystal Taylor, Brent West; step niece, Maegan Hughes and Jarad Hord and numerous nieces and nephews.



Currently no service is planned due to the covid-19 and most of her family is from out of state.





