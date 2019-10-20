Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
Judy Allred


1953 - 2019
Judy Allred Obituary
Judy Allred

Judy Allred, age 66, of Maumee, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 22, 1953 to Kertis and Peggy (Mills) Reed in Bluefield, West Virginia. Judy was an excellent cook, and always enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Judy was like a mother to all and liked to take care of everyone. Her smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Reed; her step-father, Bob Fey. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Thomas Allred; children, Ann Duby, Fred Duby, Scott (Jeanie) Duby, and Steve (Andrea) Duby; step-daughter, Dawn Allred; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-granddaughters; brothers, Norman (Kelly) Reed and Tim (Kris) Reed; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

To leave a special message for Judy's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
