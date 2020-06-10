Judy Buckenmyer
Judy Buckenmyer passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Adrian, MI, to her parents Herbert and Virginia (Wonder) Rink. Judy completed her Bachelor degree from Siena Heights University and her Masters of Arts & Teaching (MAT) degree from Miami University in secondary mathematics. Judy began her teaching career at Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, where she met her husband, Mike, a fellow math teacher and coach. They next taught at Swanton High School. Judy spent the last 19 years teaching math at Lakota East High School in West Liberty Township, Ohio, where she was named Teacher of the Year for the school year 2019-2020. Judy was the heart and soul of Lakota East. She cared deeply for all of her students and was known for her dedication and passion for teaching. Judy loved all animals and recently started volunteering as a dog walker for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. It was there that she added her most recent family member, their beloved dog, Elliot. Community was important to Judy. She said, "you don't have to be part of an organization to do something for your community." She wanted people to know that they had the power to make a difference, and she tried to set the best example she could to spread that message. She based her life on living up to that ideal.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Mike; daughter, Lea; son, Brad; siblings, Barbara (Mike) Mohler, Mary (Terry) Fitzgerald, Susan Arbaugh, Steve (Clarice) Rink, Dave (Gloria) Rink, Tom (Pam) Rink and Laura Rink; in-laws, Marcia Buckenmyer, Joe Buckenmyer, Lynn (Ken) Konoff and Jan Buckenmyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy; and father-in-law, Charles Buckenmyer.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Judy thru donations to: Lakota East PTSO (memo Judy Buckenmyer Memorial Fund) 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Township, OH 45044.
Arrangements are under the care of Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. Memories and condolences of Judy may be left at rosehillfunerals.com.
Judy Buckenmyer passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Adrian, MI, to her parents Herbert and Virginia (Wonder) Rink. Judy completed her Bachelor degree from Siena Heights University and her Masters of Arts & Teaching (MAT) degree from Miami University in secondary mathematics. Judy began her teaching career at Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, where she met her husband, Mike, a fellow math teacher and coach. They next taught at Swanton High School. Judy spent the last 19 years teaching math at Lakota East High School in West Liberty Township, Ohio, where she was named Teacher of the Year for the school year 2019-2020. Judy was the heart and soul of Lakota East. She cared deeply for all of her students and was known for her dedication and passion for teaching. Judy loved all animals and recently started volunteering as a dog walker for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. It was there that she added her most recent family member, their beloved dog, Elliot. Community was important to Judy. She said, "you don't have to be part of an organization to do something for your community." She wanted people to know that they had the power to make a difference, and she tried to set the best example she could to spread that message. She based her life on living up to that ideal.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Mike; daughter, Lea; son, Brad; siblings, Barbara (Mike) Mohler, Mary (Terry) Fitzgerald, Susan Arbaugh, Steve (Clarice) Rink, Dave (Gloria) Rink, Tom (Pam) Rink and Laura Rink; in-laws, Marcia Buckenmyer, Joe Buckenmyer, Lynn (Ken) Konoff and Jan Buckenmyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy; and father-in-law, Charles Buckenmyer.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Judy thru donations to: Lakota East PTSO (memo Judy Buckenmyer Memorial Fund) 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Township, OH 45044.
Arrangements are under the care of Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. Memories and condolences of Judy may be left at rosehillfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.