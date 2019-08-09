Home

Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Judy "Margaret" Carter


1942 - 2019
Judy "Margaret" Carter Obituary
Judy "Margaret" Carter

Judy "Margaret" Carter, 76, of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 22, 1942 in Toledo to William Riley and Margaret (Parker Riley) Davis. Judy loved her family, Bingo and scratch offs.

Judy is survived by her children, Julie Fosgate, Barbara (Charles) Tull, William (Debra) Carter, Roy Anthony Carter, and Sarah Friend; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Catherine Wynn. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Michelle; brother, Jesse Smith; grandson, Marcus and great grandson, Benjamin.

Friends will be received on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 7:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Memorial contributions may be made to Help Hope Live in care of Charles Tull, www.helphopelive.org/campaign/15722/. Condolences and memories can be shared at

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019
