Judy (Shull) Dixon
1946 - 2020
Judy (Shull) Dixon

Judy (Shull) Dixon, age 74, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 2, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, to Dale and Ida (Bowers) Shull. Judy was a 1964 graduate of Springfield High School, and married Ronald W. Dixon on February 12, 1966. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2011.

Judy was a lifelong member of the Swanton Elks Lodge #2462; Swanton American Legion Post #479 Ladies Auxiliary; Valleywood Golf Club and helped out with the Swanton Boosters.

Judy enjoyed dancing, cooking and listening to her kids sing karaoke. She loved having a good time and had a wonderful sense of humor. She took pride in her home and loved DIY projects. Whether it was tending to her flowers or painting around the house, she loved it all.

Judy's greatest joy was spending time with family. She especially enjoyed watching her grandson Trayte perform in various sports and band competitions. Spending time with friends at Loma Linda's was another favorite pastime.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tonya (Joel) Figmaka of Sylvania, OH and son, Todd Dixon of Swanton, OH; grandchildren, Trayte (his mother, Julie Schudel and sister, Trinity), Lauren (Stephen) Napier and Joel (Erin) Figmaka; 4 great-grandchildren, Seeley, Thea, Jovie, and Lana; sister, Pat Frye; nieces, TyLynn Osborn (Brian), Tammy (Eddie) Laster; nephew, Jimmy (Jan) Frye; and great-nieces, Baylee, Brittany, and Alex.

Besides her husband, Ron; Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandy Shull and sister-in-law, Sharon Osborn.

A memorial service celebrating Judy's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631).

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
