Judy E. Parish
1942 - 2020
Judy E. Parish

Judy E. Parish, 77, a longtime Sylvania resident passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Inpatient Unit. She was born December 8, 1942, in Defiance, OH, to parents John and Eudora (Wagner) Snyder.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Paula Bartlett and Marjorie (Kenneth) Ott; sons, Robert II. (Diane) and Charles (Tammy) Parish; grandchildren, Taylor, Katherine, Nicholas, Cody, Joshua, Amanda, Robert III, Alexis, and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Peyton, Karleigh, Ellianna, and Savannah; sisters, Norma Peterson, Betty Coss, Bonnie Clement, Connie Inkrott; brothers Ron, Bill, John, and Bob Snyder. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Robert G. Parish; sisters, Doris Meeker and Kay Snyder; and brother, Roy Snyder.

Friends are invited to gather at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Friday, June 19th from 11:00 AM until the Memorial Service begins at 1:00 PM.

Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
JUN
19
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
