Judy G. Miller
Judy G. Miller, age 83, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 3, 1936, to Harold and Helen Miller in Toledo. Judy loved fishing down on the Maumee River. She was an excellent artist and cook. Judy enjoyed playing poker and taking casino trips. She was an avid garage saler and collected antiques. Judy loved nothing more than spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her smile and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Miller; and infant brother, Robert. Judy is survived by her loving sons, Michael (Barbara) Shippy and John Vartanian; grandchildren, Jessica (Carl), Matthew, Christopher (Debra) and Melody; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon Miller; and many other family members and dear friends.
A Private Celebration of Life to honor Judy will be held at a later date. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020