Judy Kwiatkowski, 79, of Tucson, Arizona, has passed away on May 26, 2019, after a battle with Parkinson's disease. She was surrounded by her family, husband of 61 years, Coach Ray Kwiatkowski, and their two daughters, Kelley and Kristin Kwiatkowski.



Judy was the daughter of Ruth and Ted Prinz. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the oldest of two younger brothers Bill and Ted Prinz. Judy went to college at Bowling Green University, where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority and obtained her BA in Education. She met and married Raymond Kwiatkowski, a football player, in their senior year. She went on to obtain an MA in education at the University of Michigan.



Judy spent the majority of her career teaching elementary school kids. This suited her well, she was a beloved educator with a passion for teaching every student at their own level. Judy retired and moved to the beach with her husband where they enjoyed riding racing bikes, golfing, and traveling around the world.



Judy managed to brighten the life of everyone she met with her positive attitude and her special zest for life. Judy always made time for playing in the mud with her kids on even her busiest of days. She loved animals and had the closest of bonds with her Doberman pinscher, Czar, for many years. Judy was honest, hardworking, and trustworthy-traits that were her cornerstone. Most of all she was an amazing wife, partner, and handler to Coach Ray.



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019