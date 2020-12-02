1/1
Judy M. Schoch
1943 - 2020
Judy M. Schoch

Judy M. (Kwiatkowski) Schoch, age 77, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Bay Park Hospital. She was born on April 7, 1943, in Toledo. Judy worked for Kmart for 20 years first as a sales associate and then as the accessories manager retiring in 1994. Following her retirement from Kmart, Judy started a cleaning business with her best friend Shirley, which allowed them to spend more time at home with their families. Judy's greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.

She was a talented cook, making lots of delectable Polish dishes all from memory. She also loved to dance the Polka as well as listen to the music and was also fond of Trans Siberian Orchestra and Pink Floyd. Judy enjoyed gardening, crocheting, bowling and reading, as well as her favorite hobby collecting wind chimes.

Judy is survived by her children, Richard Jr., Donna, and Andrea Schoch; grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Bolla, Amanda (Nate) Duris, Tyler Adams, and Addison Auer; great-grandson, Corbyn Bolla; and sisters, Kathleen Roberts and Karen Adragna. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ursula (Kusz) Siwa; step-father, Virgil Siwa; husband, Richard Schoch Sr.; grandson, Richard (Richie) Schoch III; sisters, Marilyn (William) Cessna, Sharon Snoderly; nephew, Michael Cessna; great-nephews, Joshua, and Daniel Cessna; and her dogs, Danberry and Katie.

A memorial visitation for Judy will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 3-7 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks are required and social distancing rules will be observed. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
