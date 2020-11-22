Judy O'Brien-Klauber
September 2, 1964 - October 31, 2020
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Judy, our loving sister, daughter, devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 31, 2020, at age 56.
Judith "Judy" Louise O'Brien-Klauber, was born in Toledo, Ohio, September 2, 1964. She attended Washington Local Schools, graduating from Whitmer High School, Class of 1982. Shortly after high school she moved to Sarasota, Florida. Judy was a lifelong "foodie" and made her mark in the restaurant industry. Prior to having children, she was a flight attendant and local model.
She was the beloved mother of Maxwell Klauber and Mikayla Klauber; aunt to Hallie Matthews and Will Matthews; sister to Ann O'Brien-Matthews, Michael O'Brien, Peggy O'Brien. She was predeceased in death by her mother, Loretta Bearringer; stepfather, Ellis Bearringer; father, William O'Brien and brother Timothy O'Brien. She will also be sorely missed by her beloved labradoodle, Eli.
All who knew her will remember her infectious laugh and giggle, how she loved to cook and share her passion for food. "Food is Love," she'd say. Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Due to the pandemic and concern for our extended family and friends, there will be a small service for immediate family only. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
