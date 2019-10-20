|
Judy Ommert
Judy Godwin Ommert, 76, of Toledo, Ohio, went into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. She was born in Wilson, North Carolina on December 30, 1942 to Geneva and Thoburn Godwin.
She graduated from Sanford Central High School, Sanford, North Carolina in 1961. Judy completed a study of piano and organ at Harris Conservatory of Music in North Carolina. She also enjoyed caring for others at Toledo Hospital and Rosary Convent in Sylvania, as well as caring for children.
Devoted wife and mother, Judy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jack Ommert, sons, Harold Ommert of Gastonia, North Carolina, and Paul Ommert of Maumee, Ohio; five grandchildren, Emily Ommert, Evan Ommert, and Claire Ommert of Gastonia, North Carolina; Olivia Ommert and Brett Ommert of Maumee, Ohio; her daughters-in-law Crystal Vellers Ommert of Gastonia, North Carolina and Londa Fetterman Ommert of Maumee, Ohio; and one sister Joanna Godwin Ray of Sanford, North Carolina. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother T. H. Godwin, Jr.
Friends will be received at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, Ohio on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice, 5340 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, Ohio 43560 or First Christian Church, 5271 Alexis Rd, Sylvania, Ohio 43560. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019