Judy Schug
Judith Ellen Knisley Schug, former resident of Toledo, 80, passed away on July 6, 2020, in Sierra Vista, Arizona, from the progression of Alzheimer's Disease. She was the second daughter of Elinore Pierce Knisley and Kenneth Knisley, was born in Bowling Green, and grew up in Toledo. She was a 1958 Waite High School graduate, and attended the University of Toledo. She married August "Sonny" Schug in 1961, and together they had three children. In 1981, the family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona.

Judy was known for her high energy, fun-loving personality, creativity, and her love for gardening and being outdoors. She could often be found hiking in the mountains around the Phoenix area.

Surviving her death are her sister, Barbara Avenaim (Albert) of Phoenix; her three children, Kristy Schug Hom (Rodney) of Sierra Vista, Az, Robert Schug of California, and Suzanne Schug Malvin of Phoenix; grandchildren, Alan Hom, Summer Hom, Sebastian Schug, and Savannah Schug; first husband and friend, Sonny Schug of Phoenix and nieces, nephews, and cousins in Arizona and Ohio.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
