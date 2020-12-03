1/1
Jules J. Isaacson M.D.
1940 - 2020
Jules J. Isaacson, M.D.

Jules Joseph Isaacson, M.D. age 80, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Mercy St. Anne Hospital. He was born February 3, 1940 in Toledo to Maurice and Bertha (Zuker) Isaacson. He attended Ottawa Hills kindergarten, Old Orchard grade school, then entered Ottawa Hills High School. While in high school he became an Eagle Scout, Troop 11 and won the William College Award for citizenship at graduation. Jules began his college education in 1958 at the University of Michigan in pre-med, but majored in Spanish and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He entered the University of Cincinnati Medical School in 1962 and graduated in 1966 with an M.D. Jules began his internship at Bethesda Hospital, Cincinnati in 1966-67, and started residency at Cincinnati General Hospital in dermatology from 1967-70 under Dr. Leon Goldman, the father of laser surgery. He entered the US Army at Ft. Knox, KY from 1968-70 practicing dermatology and consultant for the 1st Army. In 1972 he joined the Toledo Clinic and was at different times on the board of directors for the clinic and Secor Realty. Over the years Jules was on the active staff of several hospitals including Riverside, Toledo, Flower, St. Charles, St. Luke's and St. Vincent's. He was a past member of Toledo/Lucas County Academy of Medicine and a member of OSMA, NWO Journal Club (dermatology), American Academy of Dermatology, Michigan Dermatology Society, Ohio Dermatological Association, Cleveland Dermatology Society and West Virginia Dermatology Society. Jules was a member of the Catawba Island Club and enjoyed his second residence at LeMarin on Catawba Island since 1985. He was a member of Temple Shomer Emunim, Sylvania.

Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Elaine Marie (Szychowski) Isaacson; children, Jay Robert Isaacson, M.D. (Heather Wolford, M.D.), Rachel Kelley (Tim), Benjamin Isaacson and Jeremy Isaacson D.O. (Marisa Isaacson, M.D.); grandchildren, Carlin and Meryl Isaacson and Sylvia and Nolan Kelley; and his beloved Shih Tzu, Samson and wacky cat, Jaspurr.

Due to COVID, funeral and burial will be private. The family suggests memorials in his name be directed to The Toledo Humane Society or Camp Discovery for Kids c/o American Academy of Dermatology (AAD.org). Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
