Jules Lamson Vinnedge
1947-2019
Jules Lamson Vinnedge, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Advent Health, New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Jules was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 30, 1947, to the late Jules Lamson Vinnedge, Sr. and Nancy Johnson. Jules graduated from Williams College in 1969 and received his MBA from Harvard University in 1972. He joined Owens-Corning Fiberglass (OCF) in Toledo soon after graduate school, rose through the ranks, serving as the Vice President of Strategic Planning later in his career. He retired from OCF in 2001. During his tenure at OCF, Jules travelled extensively, and lived in Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia. He returned to Toledo, Ohio after his international stints, and stayed there until his retirement. In his retirement, Jules spent time between St. Croix, USVI, and Florida, and for the last 6 years, in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Jules loved to travel internationally. One of his favorite regions to travel to was Southeast Asia, and Indonesia was one of his favorite countries to visit. He was an avid water-skier and loved to spend time on the Maumee river in the summertime. While in Toledo, he was very involved in the Alumni Association at Maumee Valley Country Day School and was the Endowment Chair for a few years during the 90s. Jules was also active with the Toledo Museum of Art in various capacities. He was also a long-time member of the Toledo Country Club. Jules was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed the New York Times. He loved Classical Music and was a strong supporter of The Toledo Symphony Orchestra. Jules easily made friends and was well loved by many who have befriended him. He was a great mentor to many in the younger generations, most of whom have gone on to be successful members of society. He had touched many lives in various capacities, in life and in death.
Jules was preceded in death by his parents, Jules Sr. and Nancy. He is survived by his sister, Martha Lee Taylor; and his adopted family, Chee, Ed, and Joe.
A small private ceremony to celebrate Jules' life will be held in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019