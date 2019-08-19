|
|
(News story) Jules Lamson Vinnedge, Jr., a world traveler who grew up in Toledo and maintained deep ties to the city, died Aug. 7 at Advent Health in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. He was 71.
He died of lung cancer, said Chee Lee, Mr. Vinnedge's power of attorney and longtime friend. In 2008 Mr. Vinnedge suffered a stroke and couldn't travel anymore, so he made his permanent residence in Florida.
"We've been good friends for over 30 years," Mr. Lee said. "We used to do a lot together."
According to his will, Mr. Lee said, Mr. Vinnedge wanted his life insurance and assets to be split between Maumee Valley Country Day School, where he attended, and the Toledo Museum of Art, which he loved. He was born Dec. 30, 1947, in Toledo to Jules Lamson Vinnedge, Sr., and Nancy Johnson. His father ran Lamson's Department Store in downtown Toledo, Mr. Lee said, and the whole family had a strong presence in the city during the store's tenure.
Mr. Vinnedge graduated from Williams College and then from Harvard University with an MBA. After Harvard he worked for Owens Corning, ultimately becoming vice president of strategic planning, and he continued working there until he retired in 2001.
Through his position at OCF, Mr. Vinnedge traveled a lot internationally, Mr. Lee said. He loved Asia. He lived in both Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia. Once during the 1990s, Mr. Vinnedge and Mr. Lee took a three-week trip to Vietnam, before foreign tourists were common in the country.
"That was a fantastic time," Mr. Lee said about the trip. "He and I liked to explore local cultures, local cuisines."
They flew into Hanoi and hired a driver to take them down the coast, he said. They spent their days away from typical tourist destinations and instead saw how locals lived. It was common for Mr. Vinnedge to vacation in places off the beaten path, Mr. Lee said.
"He was so worldly, every place he went, he made friends with the locals," Mr. Lee said. "He would have amazing stories to tell from his years of travel."
For as much as he loved traveling, though, he loved Toledo, Mr. Lee said. In the 1980s, Mr. Vinnedge moved back to Toledo and ended up buying the house he grew up in, on River Road. He was deeply involved with the Alumni Association at Maumee Valley Country Day School and served as endowment chair for several years. He was active with the Toledo Museum of Art, a long-time member of the Toledo Country Club, and a supporter of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra.
After he retired, he bought a condominium in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and split his time between St. Croix and Florida, Mr. Lee said. In 2008 after he suffered a stroke, he moved to Florida permanently.
Surviving is his sister, Martha Lee Taylor.
A small private ceremony to celebrate his life will be held in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
This is a news story by Kate Snyder. Contact her at [email protected], 419-724-6282 or on Twitter @KL_Snyder
Published in The Blade on Aug. 19, 2019