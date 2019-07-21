Julia A. Keeler



Julia A. Keeler, 76, of Temperance, Michigan, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born July 24, 1942, in Ameagle, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Gilford E. and Zelphia J. (Willburn) Estep. She married Robert "Bob" Keeler, Sr. on September 22, 1961. Julia was employed as a custodian for Bedford High School for 22 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Temperance, MI. She enjoyed cooking, baking, camping and taking care of her family.



Julia is survived by her loving husband, Bob; children, Robert "Bobby" Keeler, Jr., Martin Keeler, Charles (JoAnn) Keeler, Terry (Edith) Keeler and Robin (Alan) Woody; brother, Bob Estep; sister, Peggy Butler; niece, Jean (Raleigh) Horn; 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death 5 brothers and 5 sisters.



Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 9144 Lewis Ave, Temperance, MI 48182, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Bedford Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Promedica Hospice or St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Temperance, MI.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019