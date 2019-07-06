Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Street Baptist Church
601 Spring St
Toledo, OH
Julia C. Phoenix Obituary
MRS. JULIA C. PHOENIX

Julia C. Phoenix, passed Monday, July 1, 2019 surrounded by family. She was a lifelong member of Spring Street Baptist Church and served in various committees. Julia leaves to cherish her memory her children Renee (Nelson) Overton, Phenon (Robert) Bumpus and Cletus (Metra) Phoenix and 4 grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 4 PM to 6 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Spring Street Baptist Church, 601 Spring St., Toledo, OH 43608, preceded by a 10 AM Family Hour.

Published in The Blade on July 6, 2019
