Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Glass City Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Childress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Childress


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Childress Obituary
Julia Childress

Julia Childress, 93, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. Julia was born April 5, 1925 in Marigold, Mississippi to Isaiah and Luvenia (Noland) Slaughter. Julia moved to Ohio in 1940, where she worked at Toledo Hospital. She married Chester Childress in 1951, becoming a devoted wife and homemaker for 42 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Julia also taught Sunday school and served on various committees for more than 64 years as a member of the Church of Christ until her health declined.

Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Chester (Sr.); son, Chester (Jr.); granddaughter, Charlotte; six brothers, two sisters, and parents.

She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Robert) McCollough; brother, James Boyd; sisters, Lula (Lee) Brown, Doris (Rodney) Brown; grandchildren (2), great-grandchildren (10), great-great-grandchildren (5), and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The celebration of Julia's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Glass City Church of Christ. Services will begin at Noon with family hour taking place at 11:00 am.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now