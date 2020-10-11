1/1
Julia (Judy) Johnson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia (Judy) Johnson

4/12/1943 - 9/30/2020

Julia (Judy) Johnson of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in her home on September 30, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born to Daniel and Lucia Contreras.

Julia is survived by her loving husband William Johnson of 55 years, along with 3 children and 5 grandchildren. Julia is also survived by Daniel (Pam) Rachel Bahnsen, Madeline LaScola, Gloria (John) Bunker, Michael Contreras, Leo Contreras Esma Contreras. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Contreras.

A memorial service will be held at The Cremation Society of Toledo on October 16, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In memory of Julia, please consider a donation to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cremation Society of Toledo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathies to the Johnson Family. Due to Julia’s unexpected passing, I know she will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten. The beautiful memories you shared with her will remain in your hearts forever. Malachi 3:16
Christine Dale
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved