Julia (Judy) Johnson



4/12/1943 - 9/30/2020



Julia (Judy) Johnson of Toledo, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in her home on September 30, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born to Daniel and Lucia Contreras.



Julia is survived by her loving husband William Johnson of 55 years, along with 3 children and 5 grandchildren. Julia is also survived by Daniel (Pam) Rachel Bahnsen, Madeline LaScola, Gloria (John) Bunker, Michael Contreras, Leo Contreras Esma Contreras. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Contreras.



A memorial service will be held at The Cremation Society of Toledo on October 16, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In memory of Julia, please consider a donation to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice.





