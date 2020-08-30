1/1
Julia Johnson Brownridge
1951 - 2020
Julia Johnson Brownridge, 68, departed this life on August 23, 2020, of renal failure at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Julia came into this life as the second child of J.C. and Lucy Ellis (both deceased) on September 18, 1951, in Danville, PA. However, she grew up in Watsontown, PA.

Julia accomplished had many accomplishments in her life. She attended Warrior Run High School in Turbotville, PA, and she was a warrior until the end of her life. Julia move to Toledo, Ohio, in 1981 with two children from a previous marriage. She worked many years in retail, while being married to her second husband. After her second husband passed away, she met and married Craig W. Brownridge in 1996. They both inspired each other to achieve. Julia started college in her early 40s, and she earned her B.S. in criminal justice from the University of Toledo with honors. Julia was able to land her dream job as a parole officer with the state of Ohio. While working with the parole authority, Julia went on and earned a M.A. in criminal Justice from Tiffin University. However, unbeknownst to her, Multiple Sclerosis was starting to take hold of her body, and she had to retire because of the progression of MS. Julia was an outstanding parole officer, and she finished her working career as an adjunct professor with I.T.T. college until it closed.

Julia was preceded in death by both parents; older sister, Lana Walck; and daughter, Jill (Rios) Carpenter. She is survived by husband, Craig Brownridge; son, Justin Johnson; and brother, Steve Ellis. Other survivors are her three grandchildren, Andre (Brie) Carpenter, Vanessa Carpenter, Tremayne Carpenter, and one great grandchild, Autumn Carpenter.

As of now, no services are planned because her remains were donated to U.T.M.C. for research, and Covid-19 concerns. Julia was loved by many and will be missed.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 28, 2020
Craig, we -- Tom and I -- are so sorry for your loss. Although we never knew Julia well, we always enjoyed our interaction with her. Just know that our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. I've had several friends and a family member who had MS and it was difficult to live with.
Arlene Rahm-Scherf
Arlene Rahm-Scherf
Friend
