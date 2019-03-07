Julia K. Chandler-Flynn



Julia K. Chandler-Flynn age 64 of Maumee passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic. She was born December 13, 1954 in Stow, Ohio to David and Joyce (Geistwhite) Shuman. A 1972 graduate of Maumee High School she earned her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Business from the University of Toledo. She worked for over 40 years at The Andersons, retiring as Director of Finance for the Plant Nutrient Group. She loved to travel and her favorite destination was New York City. She also enjoyed the Arts but she most enjoyed her children and grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her father, she is survived by her husband Chris; son David (Kristie) Chandler; step-children Christopher (Kristine) Flynn, Ally (Jim) Armbruster, and Cameron and Carson Flynn; grandchildren Kacie, Maya, Logan, Findlay, Sloan and Nash; mother Joyce McGuire; sisters Beth (Bill Haupricht) Kuebler and Linda (Denny) Linn; brother Dave (Luann) Shuman; and step-sister Kathy (Brian) Leslie



Friends may visit the family on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1-4 pm at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Funeral services will be private. Since Julia donated to so many things, in lieu of flowers the family asks donations be to a . Condolences may be shared with the family at



Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019