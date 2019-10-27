The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julian Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julian Keenan Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julian Keenan Brown Obituary
Julian Keenan Brown

Julian Keenan Brown, 29, affectionately known as "Ju" was called home on October 18, 2019 to become a new star in the heavens above. A Whitmer High School graduate class of 2010.

He is survived by parents Vernon Liddell Jr. and Tisa Brown; brothers Trevor and Vamar Liddell; as well as a host of loving family and friends.

Homecoming Celebration with visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 3-5:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Download Now