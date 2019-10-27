|
|
Julian Keenan Brown
Julian Keenan Brown, 29, affectionately known as "Ju" was called home on October 18, 2019 to become a new star in the heavens above. A Whitmer High School graduate class of 2010.
He is survived by parents Vernon Liddell Jr. and Tisa Brown; brothers Trevor and Vamar Liddell; as well as a host of loving family and friends.
Homecoming Celebration with visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 3-5:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019